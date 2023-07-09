Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

