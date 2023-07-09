Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.48 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

