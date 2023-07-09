Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $234,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $128.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $132.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

