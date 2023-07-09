Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

