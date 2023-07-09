Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.49 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.46.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 72.59% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

