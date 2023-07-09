Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,446 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,063,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $42,932,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE TTE opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

