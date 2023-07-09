Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 165 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

