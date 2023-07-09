Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,650 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Post were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Post ( NYSE:POST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on POST shares. Barclays started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

