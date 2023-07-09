Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,650 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Post were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Post by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Post by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Post by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post Stock Performance

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $86.57 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

