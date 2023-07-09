Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.