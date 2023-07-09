Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

AEP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.