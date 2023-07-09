Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 3,830 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

