Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 6,375 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.