Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 833 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

