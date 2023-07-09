Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 455,747 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

