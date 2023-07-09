Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Embecta were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Embecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Embecta by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

