Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

