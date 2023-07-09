Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.20.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.03 and its 200-day moving average is $271.24. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $327.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.