Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,666 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $325.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average is $286.32.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

