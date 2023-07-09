Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

