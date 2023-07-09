Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.08 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

