Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.86% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,362,000 after purchasing an additional 633,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,408,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

