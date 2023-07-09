Financial Comparison: 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 19.45% N/A N/A KeyCorp 19.09% 15.63% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 1 6 7 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1st Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $14.87, indicating a potential upside of 55.02%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.32 $8.58 million $1.36 6.70 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.10 $1.92 billion $1.77 5.42

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KeyCorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

