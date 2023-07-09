Financial Contrast: Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) and Its Peers

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Free Report) is one of 377 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Therapeutic Solutions International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A -0.20 Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors $120.37 million -$11.40 million -2.37

Therapeutic Solutions International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Therapeutic Solutions International. Therapeutic Solutions International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors 667 1583 4403 46 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.40%. Given Therapeutic Solutions International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Therapeutic Solutions International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Therapeutic Solutions International Competitors -9,809.78% -419.52% -19.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. The company also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, it develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

