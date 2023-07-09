Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

