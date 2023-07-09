Financial Survey: Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) vs. Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Free Report) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and Country Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Country Garden N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and Country Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.55 1.45 Country Garden N/A N/A N/A $0.52 0.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Country Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castellum AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

43.0% of Castellum AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Country Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Castellum AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.6%. Country Garden pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.9%. Castellum AB (publ) pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Country Garden pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Country Garden is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Castellum AB (publ) and Country Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castellum AB (publ) 1 0 3 0 2.50 Country Garden 1 2 0 0 1.67

Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,315.84%. Given Castellum AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castellum AB (publ) is more favorable than Country Garden.

Summary

Castellum AB (publ) beats Country Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, agriculture, landscape design, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of Concrete Win Limited.

