First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

