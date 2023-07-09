First Personal Financial Services Has $100,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.98 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.