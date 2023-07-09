First Personal Financial Services Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

