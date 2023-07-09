First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

