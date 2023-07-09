First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $776.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $795.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

