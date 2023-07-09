First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.