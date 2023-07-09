First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,271,000.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

