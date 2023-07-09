FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.
FE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
FE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
