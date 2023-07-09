Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fiserv worth $109,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

FI stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

