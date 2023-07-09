Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

