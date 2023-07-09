Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 0.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.