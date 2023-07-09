Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

