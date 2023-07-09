Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Has $253,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.55 and its 200-day moving average is $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

