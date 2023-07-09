Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.02 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

