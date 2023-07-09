Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

