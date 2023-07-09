Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 313,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 85,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

RDVY stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.