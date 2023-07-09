Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 6,310 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

