Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 74,923 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the quarter. Amplify High Income ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 1.11% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

