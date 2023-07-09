Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,715,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

