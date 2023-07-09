FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $239.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

