FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:FMAR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $283.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

