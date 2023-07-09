Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance
Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $33.73.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
