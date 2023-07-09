FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

