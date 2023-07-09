FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Decreased by Lifesci Capital

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.